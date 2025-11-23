Google is testing a long-missing Android feature that iPhone users have had for years

Google is planning to bring a new cross-device connectivity feature to Android 17 which Apple has had for years. As per a report by Android Authority, Android 17 could remove the need for installing a third-party app to transfer copied content between Android devices.

Reportedly, Google is looking to have its own implementation of the Universal Clipboard feature that Apple users have been familiar with for years. The feature allows users to copy text, links, images, photos and videos on one Apple device and paste it instantly on another.

Google’s Universal Clipboard feature Currently, syncing the clipboard between Pixel phones and Windows PCs requires setting SwiftKey as your default keyboard. Some Android phones can also sync their clipboard with PCs without SwiftKey because they come with a preinstalled system utility that uses a system-only permission to bypass Android’s background restrictions and feed clipboard data directly to Microsoft’s Phone Link app.

With Android 17, Google is reportedly looking to implement a similar solution to sync Android phones and Chromebooks via Google Play Services. The report comes at a time when Android PCs have become a priority for Google, and the company has also earlier been reported to be working on the Handoff feature.

Reportedly, Google’s version of Universal Clipboard for Android is currently using the same name internally as Apple, but it isn’t yet certain whether the final name will remain the same.

The report notes that the latest Android beta and canary releases add a new UniversalClipboardManager class under the android.companion.datatransfer.continuity path. This is the same area where the Handoff feature is also placed.

Reportedly, Google Play Services is not likely to read the clipboard directly; instead, the Pixel System Service app will handle the task. It will request the READ_CLIPBOARD_IN_BACKGROUND permission and check the data type.

When the system detects text, it sends a broadcast to Google Play Services, which then transmits the data to connected devices via the Handoff framework. However, with no support listed yet for photos, videos or files, this seems like a downgrade compared to Apple’s Universal Clipboard.