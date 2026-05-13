Google is turning Android into agentic AI system with Gemini Intelligence: Check features and release date

While Apple's plans of adding AI to iPhones may not be going smoothly, Google is not taking a pause at all. The company is in fact doubling down on Gemini to bring a ton of new AI powered features to Android using Gemini Intelligence.

Gemini Intelligence features coming to Android:

Gemini will now be able to automate multi-step tasks for users across third-party apps. Gogole says Gemini can carry out actions on behalf of users like plan trips, summarise emails, and organise notes using natural language prompts.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story • 5 QUESTIONS 1 How will Gemini Intelligence enhance Android's multi-step task automation? ⌵ Gemini Intelligence will enable Android to automate multi-step tasks across third-party apps using natural language prompts. This includes actions like planning trips, summarizing emails, and organizing notes on behalf of the user. 2 What is the 'Create My Widget' feature in Gemini Intelligence for Android? ⌵ Create My Widget is a new tool within Gemini Intelligence that uses AI to build custom widgets for your Android home screen based on natural language descriptions. For example, you can prompt it to create a widget for meal prep recipes or a specialized weather display. 3 How does the Rambler feature in Gboard improve voice-to-text transcription? ⌵ Rambler, a Gemini-powered feature in Gboard, converts spoken words to text while automatically removing filler words like 'ums' and 'ahs'. It also restructures sentences to create a concise message, supporting multilingual conversations. 4 When can users expect to see Gemini Intelligence features on Android devices? ⌵ Gemini Intelligence features will initially roll out to the latest Samsung and Google flagship devices this summer. The availability will then expand to more Android devices, including smartwatches, cars, glasses, and laptops, later in the year. 5 How does Gemini Intelligence assist with filling out forms on Android? ⌵ Gemini Intelligence makes autofill more intelligent and intuitive on Android devices. It leverages its Personal Intelligence feature to automatically fill in more details across various apps, including Chrome.

The new Gemini Ingtelligence system is also fine tuned for automating tasks via visual context. So instead of manually switching between apps and copying data, users will be able to just share the screen with Gemini to get tasks done on behalf of them.

In an example Google gave the company said if a user has a long grocery list on their notes app, they would just be able to long press power button to summon Gemini and build a shopping cart for delivery.

When Gemini is taking actions on your behalf, you'll be able to see the progress of the AI assistant via notification menu. The company also added that AI only performs actions after receiving explicit instructions from users.

Fill out forms with Gemini:

Autofill is also becoming ‘more intelligent and intuitive’ with Gemini Intelligence. Google says Android devices will now be able to rely on its Personal Intelligence feature in Gemini to automatically fill in even more details across various apps including Chrome.

Vibe code your widget:

Customization has always been a big part of Android and a big part of that has been widgets. While there are a lot of widget options on Android and a number of third party apps to help you customize the look on your phone, Google is bringing its AI to improve your home screen experience.

The company has unveiled a new tool called ‘Create My Widget’ which does as the name suggest, use AI to build custom widgets as users describe what they want in natural language prompts.

For instance, users will be able to prompt the AI to generate a widgets like a dashboard displaying weekly high-protein meal prep recipes or create a specialized weather widget that only surfaces wind speed and rain statistics.

Google says these widgets will also work across Wear OS powered smartwatches.

Gboard is getting Rambler:

Google is adding an AI inside its Gboard app as well to solve one of the biggest annoyances of users. While third-party apps and increasingly even first party apps on Android have begun to provide transcription support, Google is making it even more intuitive with a feature called Rambler.

Rambler can not only turn on your spoken words to texts but also remove filler words like "ums" and "ahs"

“With Rambler, you don't have to worry about getting your words exactly right before you start. You can speak naturally and it will take the important parts, then fit them all together into a concise message. Rambler will clearly show you when you’ve enabled it to help convert your voice to text and audio is only used to transcribe in real-time and is not stored or saved.” Google explained in a blogpost

The feature also supports multilingual conversations and you can switch between languages in the same message, including combinations like English and Hindi.

When can you use Gemini Intelligence on Android?