Google is working on Quick Share for iPhone: Here’s everything we know so far

Google is working on bringing Quick Share support for iPhones and MacBooks, according to a report by Android Authority. While rumors of Quick Share arriving on iOS started about a year ago, we finally have a more substantive leak that more or less confirms that the file sharing system co-developed by Google and Samsung could soon support iPhones as well.

For the uninitiated, Quick Share comes built-in in Android devices and can be used to quickly transfer files like photos, videos, documents, and links with nearby devices. The feature works without the need for internet, downloading apps, or signing into accounts.

Google launched Quick Share on Android a few years ago and then subsequently implemented the solution on ChromeOS and Windows as well.

However, with the absence of Quick Share for iPhone users, sharing between devices became a tricky task with users mostly relying on WhatsApp or email apps for small file shares.

Quick Share coming to iPhones: The signs of Quick Share coming to iPhones were derived by Android Authority from the latest version of Google Play Services, which includes a string confirming iPhone support. The app also includes another string, which suggests that users will have to sign in to their Google account in order to send files to iPhones.

The sign-in requirement could be due to the Quick Share app on iOS requiring access to a Google account, but there is no way to be certain at this moment.

Currently, some OEMs like Oppo and OnePlus offer a solution to transfer files between Android and iPhones wirelessly via the Oconnect+ app. However, this solution is not available for other brands' devices.

Meanwhile, other Android phone users will have to wait for quick, internet-free wireless transfers until the Quick Share app becomes available on iOS.

The new leaks comes shortly before Apple is likely to introduce the new iPhone 17 series but we have no conclusive evidence so far on if the new feature will be a part of the iOS 26 update in September.