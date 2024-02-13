Google issues big warning for all Gemini AI users: 'Please don't enter confidential…'
Google recently announced a number of upgrades to its generative AI-based chatbot, including changing its name from Bard to Gemini, releasing a new Android app and unveiling a new Ultra 1.0 language model. Shortly after the announcement, however, Google issued a stern warning to all Gemini users, asking them not to share any confidential information with the chatbot.