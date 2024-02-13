Google recently announced a number of upgrades to its generative AI-based chatbot, including changing its name from Bard to Gemini , releasing a new Android app and unveiling a new Ultra 1.0 language model. Shortly after the announcement, however, Google issued a stern warning to all Gemini users, asking them not to share any confidential information with the chatbot.

Notably, a support document posted by Google revealed that some of the conversations users have with Gemini are reviewed by human reviewers in order to "help with quality and improve our products". Although Google says that only a "subset" of conversations are passed on to human reviewers and that user-identifying information such as email addresses and phone numbers are removed beforehand.

The support document dated February 8 reads, “Please don't enter confidential information in your conversations or any data you wouldn't want a reviewer to see or Google to use to improve our products, services, and machine-learning technologies."

“If you want to use Gemini Apps without saving your conversations to your Google Account, you can turn off your Gemini Apps Activity. You can review your prompts or delete your conversations from your Gemini Apps Activity at myactivity.google.com/product/gemini." the document further notes.

While users can opt to turn off their Gemini Apps activity, Google still saves Gemini conversations for up to 72 hours in order “to help maintain and improve Gemini Apps".

What kind of Gemini data does Google store and why?

Google collects users' conversations, location, feedback and usage information when they use Gemini. However, Google says it collects additional information when Gemini is set up as a mobile assistant in order to "understand and respond" to user queries.

Explaining the reason for collecting user data, Google says this data helps it “provide, improve, and develop Google products, services, and machine-learning technologies, like those that power Gemini Apps."

