iOS 26 déjà vu moment? Google, Samsung take light jab at Apple over ‘crazy familiaries’ in UI features

Google has in a humourous video titled ‘The Talking Phones Podcast’, taken lighthearted jabs at Apple's newly announced iOS 26 user interface (UI), for rolling out features long available on other phones.

The video, published on YouTube on June 17, is called ‘Best Phones Forever: Responding to MORE Rumors’, and features animated Apple iPhone and Google Pixel phone discussing their latest developments in a “podcast”.

At time of writing, it had over 44,500 views and more than 1,700 likes. The same video on X (formerly Twitter), drew over 20,800 views and a host or replies, many joining in on the fun and creating memes about the Apple iOS features.

This comes ahead of the Pixel 10's rumoured August launch, according to Gizmochina, and notably, a week after the Samsung Mobile US account on X (formerly Twitter), also made jokes about “familiar” features showcased by Apple at the WWDC25.

‘What are you working on for Pixel 10?’ The video, formatted as a recurring podcast between the phones, has the iPhone bring up “crazy coincidence”, which Pixel responds saying “totally crazy”.

The conversation notes that the Apple iOS 26's new features are being called out for similarity to existing Pixel phone features. For example, the live translation for text messages, which Pixel rolled out in 2021; and Hold Assist, which Google's phone had in 2020; and the call screening feature, which has been available on Pixel phones since 2018.

The video ends with the phones calling the coincidences “totally unbelieavable”, albiet the Pixel being more sarcastic. The conversation ends with iPhone asking: “Sooo… What are you working on for Pixel 10? Just like out of curiosity.”

Google Pixel takes light jab at Apple iOS 26 — Watch

‘For description please see Galaxy S24 launch’ Notably, during the WWDC25, the official Samsung Mobile US X account, in a series of posts, also made jokes about “familiar” features showcased by Apple at the event.

One said: “Customizable apps? Floating bars? That sleek glass UI? Looks… familiar”, while another was sarcastic: “New to live translations? Welcome aboard! We’ve been translating text and speech in real-time for a while now… #GalaxyAI”

Another was a bit of a boast: “AI is coming to your watch? Cute. Ours already knows when you’re too tired to care 😴 #GalaxyAI”