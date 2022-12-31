2023 is upon us and as people start celebrating the new year, tech giant Google has created a special doodle. The interactive doodle celebrates New Year’s Eve 2022. As a user clicks on the animated doodle, a new page opens up with party confetti all over the screen. Locate the animated confetti cone on the left side of your screen to shoot confetti again.

“Today’s Doodle celebrates New Year’s Eve, a time to reminisce about 2022 and look forward to a fresh start in 2023. Whether you’re setting off fireworks or setting goals for next year, here’s to the great things to come in 2023!," says a Google Doodle web page.

According to the Gregorian calendar, December 31 is the last day of the year. People around the world celebrate New Year’s Eve with parties and fireworks. The first day of January is seen by many as a symbol of a new journey. It is around this time that people make new year resolutions to make the most of the coming days and achieve larger goals in life.

After the last two new year celebrations were dampened by covid-19, the year 2023 is likely to be celebrated with the bang. While covid cases have increased in China, India has shared some guidelines for those travelling abroad. The Ministry of Civil Aviation has issued revised Covid guidelines for passengers arriving in international flights, ahead of RT-PCR negative test report being made compulsory for travellers from six countries, including China and Thailand. From January 1, 2023, a pre-departure RT-PCR negative test report will be mandatory for passengers coming in all international flights from China, Singapore, Hong Kong, the Republic of Korea, Thailand and Japan.

The government is also advising citizens to wear mask in crowded places and practice caution.