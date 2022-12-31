Google begins new year celebrations with a special doodle

After the last two new year celebrations were dampened by covid-19, the year 2023 is likely to be celebrated with the bang. While covid cases have increased in China, India has shared some guidelines for those travelling abroad. The Ministry of Civil Aviation has issued revised Covid guidelines for passengers arriving in international flights, ahead of RT-PCR negative test report being made compulsory for travellers from six countries, including China and Thailand. From January 1, 2023, a pre-departure RT-PCR negative test report will be mandatory for passengers coming in all international flights from China, Singapore, Hong Kong, the Republic of Korea, Thailand and Japan.