Google launches full TV controls on Home application: All details

Google, an American technology company, has started to launch out full TV controls on its Google Home app, suggests a report. According to a report by 9To5Google, several users who have TVs compatible with Home Support and Google Assistant spotted the new development.
Reportedly, after the roll out of full TV controls on Google Home app, users can spot include volume up/down, un/mute, power on/off, pause and more. Previously, these controls could be only seen on the Nest Hub.
Moreover, the report suggests that the development is different from cast-enabled televisions or Google or Android TV. These are rather served by the latest Google Home app’s media controls, as per the report.
Meanwhile, Tech giant Google has announced that it is bringing end-to-end encryption to Gmail on web browser. Currently in beta, users will be able to send and receive encrypted emails within your domain and outside of your domain. According to Google, the email body and attachments, including inline images will be end-to-end encrypted.
“Google Workspace already uses the latest cryptographic standards to encrypt all data at rest and in transit between our facilities. Client-side encryption helps strengthen the confidentiality of your data while helping to address a broad range of data sovereignty and compliance needs," the company said in a blogpost.
In case you are unaware, the client-side encryption is available on Google Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides, Google Meet, and Google Calendar (beta) for quite some time now
Google says that customers who have Google Workspace Enterprise Plus, Education Plus, or Education Standard can apply for the Gmail client-side encryption (CSE) beta. Applications for the beta program are open until January 2023. Users will be required to submit their Gmail CSE Beta Test Application that will have information like include the email address, Project ID, and test group domain.
The feature is not yet available to users with personal Google Accounts or Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Education Fundamentals, Frontline, and Nonprofits, as well as legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers. Google says that it will roll out the public release on a later date in 2023.