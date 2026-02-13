Google launches native YouTube app for Apple Vision Pro with 8K support: What it offers

Google has released a dedicated YouTube app for Apple Vision Pro, bringing a native experience to the headset’s visionOS platform for the first time.

The new application allows users to watch videos on a large, theatre-style virtual screen, offering a more immersive way to consume content compared with the web-based workaround previously required.

A long-awaited native experience Since the headset’s debut in 2023, owners have relied on the browser version of YouTube through Safari or third-party apps. That approach came with compromises, including limited functionality and no proper offline support.

With the native app now available, viewers can directly browse the full YouTube catalogue within visionOS. This includes regular videos, Shorts and a dedicated spatial section featuring 3D, 360-degree and VR180 content.

Users can also access their subscriptions, playlists, watch history and other account features, mirroring the experience found on smartphones and tablets.

Up to 8K playback on newer models Google says the app supports video playback at up to 8K resolution on the latest Vision Pro hardware powered by Apple’s M5 chip. During playback, the surrounding digital environment fades away so the video remains the central focus, creating what the company describes as a more relaxed, “lean-back” viewing experience.

The download weighs in at around 180MB and requires devices running visionOS 26.0 or later.

Filling a gap since launch The Apple headset was first introduced at the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference 2023, but YouTube did not offer a dedicated app at launch. Instead, users were directed to the browser version, which many felt limited the device’s media potential.

Also Read | Will Apple host its October event this Year? What to expect

The arrival of a native client addresses those concerns and brings the platform in line with other major streaming services that have embraced the mixed-reality device.