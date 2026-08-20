Google launches NEET, JEE, GRE prep tools; Sundar Pichai announces ‘free AI subscriptions for college students’

Google recently announced the launch of educational tools specifically designed for several of the most sought-after competitive examinations. Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai on Thursday revealed that Google will offer “free Google AI subscriptions for college students in 140+ countries" alongside the launch of AI study tools.
Students preparing for NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test), JEE (Joint Entrance Examination), GRE (Graduate Record Examination), SAT (Scholastic Assessment Test), AP (Advanced Placement), MCAT (Medical College Admission Test) and other premier tests will now be able to access “personalized study at home” experience with Google Search, Gemini, YouTube and other education tools of Google.
Sundar Pichai in a post on X wrote, "Fill in the blank: Search can now help with test prep for _________.
A. SAT
B. ACT
C. AP
D. ENEM
E. GRE
F. JEE
G. LSAT
H. MCAT
I. NEET
J. All of the above!"
“Eligible college students in the U.S. can get one year free of Google AI Pro — providing access to Gemini Spark, increased usage limits, and 5 TB of storage. Eligible college students outside the U.S. can access Google AI Plus, free of charge, featuring increased usage limits, 400GB of storage, alongside bundled discounts on Google AI Pro and YouTube Premium,” Google said in a statement.
Indian college students will be able to access Google AI Plus, free of charge for 12 months. Eligible students will be able to access Gemini Omni, 2x higher usage limits in Gemini, 400 GB of storage and more. For those willing to pay for an ad-free music and video streaming experience, the company is offering a bundle of Google AI Pro and a YouTube Premium subscription at up to a 70% discount.
Google's new student hub will allow users to create study notebooks, flashcards, graphs, images and interactive visualizations.
Google announced the launch of a new interactive Gemini Deep Research feature, which will provide “personalized learning that uses diagnostic quizzes to identify strengths and knowledge gaps.”
With Google Search's enhanced artificial intelligence study tools, students will be able to generate interactive visuals for tricky concepts, organize projects, create custom files, take a practice quiz and learn concepts with the Lens feature.
Teacher-led tools in Google Classroom will enable educators to provide a tailored curriculum for individual students and track their progress in real time.
Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. She covers a diverse range of topics, including national news, education, entertainment, lifestyle trends science, global health and international news.<br><br> With a background in Economics and Education, she focuses on providing insightful, thoroughly researched coverage that bridges the gap between breaking news and in-depth analysis. In addition to breaking copies, legal and political news, her reporting blends editorial rigour with search-driven storytelling. With a keen eye-on-global events, she provides insightful coverage on latest developments. Her reporting combines editorial rigour with in-depth coverage and search-driven storytelling provide valuable insight and context to readers, ensuring accuracy and relevance.<br><br> Her newsroom experience helped her in combining her critical thinking skills with real-time editorial decision-making. Over the years, she has been presenting complex stories with clarity for a digital-first audience amid fast-paced news cycles. Her thoroughly researched stories, with well-structured and engaging content, provide readers with clear understanding of the context and background.<br><br> Fareha holds a Master’s degree in Economics, in addition to a Bachelor of Education degree.<br><br> When not in the newsroom, she enjoys painting and sports, reading books and current developments.
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.