Subscribe

Google launches NEET, JEE, GRE prep tools; Sundar Pichai announces ‘free AI subscriptions for college students’

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai announced on Thursday the launch of Gemini's enhanced education tools for NEET, JEE, GRE and other exams. The company also launched ‘free Google AI subscriptions for college students'.

Fareha Naaz
Published20 Aug 2026, 10:07 AM IST
Advertisement
Google announced launch of Gemini enhanced education tools for preparation of premier exam such as NEET, JEE and GRE.
Google announced launch of Gemini enhanced education tools for preparation of premier exam such as NEET, JEE and GRE.
AI Quick Read

Google recently announced the launch of educational tools specifically designed for several of the most sought-after competitive examinations. Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai on Thursday revealed that Google will offer “free Google AI subscriptions for college students in 140+ countries" alongside the launch of AI study tools.

Advertisement

Students preparing for NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test), JEE (Joint Entrance Examination), GRE (Graduate Record Examination), SAT (Scholastic Assessment Test), AP (Advanced Placement), MCAT (Medical College Admission Test) and other premier tests will now be able to access “personalized study at home” experience with Google Search, Gemini, YouTube and other education tools of Google.

Also Read | Marvell shares jump 12% as Google eyes $12.2 billion stake in AI chip deal

Sundar Pichai in a post on X wrote, "Fill in the blank: Search can now help with test prep for _________.

A. SAT

B. ACT

C. AP

D. ENEM

E. GRE

F. JEE

G. LSAT

H. MCAT

I. NEET

J. All of the above!"

Advertisement

Google launches student offers for college students

“Eligible college students in the U.S. can get one year free of Google AI Pro — providing access to Gemini Spark, increased usage limits, and 5 TB of storage. Eligible college students outside the U.S. can access Google AI Plus, free of charge, featuring increased usage limits, 400GB of storage, alongside bundled discounts on Google AI Pro and YouTube Premium,” Google said in a statement.

Also Read | Google may shift Pixel, earbuds, smartwatch production out of China

What does this mean for Indian college students?

Indian college students will be able to access Google AI Plus, free of charge for 12 months. Eligible students will be able to access Gemini Omni, 2x higher usage limits in Gemini, 400 GB of storage and more. For those willing to pay for an ad-free music and video streaming experience, the company is offering a bundle of Google AI Pro and a YouTube Premium subscription at up to a 70% discount.

Advertisement

Google's new student hub will allow users to create study notebooks, flashcards, graphs, images and interactive visualizations.

Also Read | Applying for a job at Google? DeepMind staff warns its AI hiring filters

Google launches interactive Gemini Deep Research for personalized experience

Google announced the launch of a new interactive Gemini Deep Research feature, which will provide “personalized learning that uses diagnostic quizzes to identify strengths and knowledge gaps.”

Google Search enhanced AI features

With Google Search's enhanced artificial intelligence study tools, students will be able to generate interactive visuals for tricky concepts, organize projects, create custom files, take a practice quiz and learn concepts with the Lens feature.

Google Classroom equipped with teacher-led tools

Teacher-led tools in Google Classroom will enable educators to provide a tailored curriculum for individual students and track their progress in real time.

About the Author

Fareha Naaz

Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. ...Read More

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
HomeTechnologyNewsGoogle launches NEET, JEE, GRE prep tools; Sundar Pichai announces ‘free AI subscriptions for college students’
Advertisement
Read Next Story