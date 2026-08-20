Google launches NEET, JEE, GRE prep tools; Sundar Pichai announces ‘free AI subscriptions for college students’

Google recently announced the launch of educational tools specifically designed for several of the most sought-after competitive examinations. Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai on Thursday revealed that Google will offer “free Google AI subscriptions for college students in 140+ countries" alongside the launch of AI study tools.
Students preparing for NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test), JEE (Joint Entrance Examination), GRE (Graduate Record Examination), SAT (Scholastic Assessment Test), AP (Advanced Placement), MCAT (Medical College Admission Test) and other premier tests will now be able to access “personalized study at home” experience with Google Search, Gemini, YouTube and other education tools of Google.
Sundar Pichai in a post on X wrote, "Fill in the blank: Search can now help with test prep for _________.
A. SAT
B. ACT
C. AP
D. ENEM
E. GRE
F. JEE
G. LSAT
H. MCAT
I. NEET
J. All of the above!"
“Eligible college students in the U.S. can get one year free of Google AI Pro — providing access to Gemini Spark, increased usage limits, and 5 TB of storage. Eligible college students outside the U.S. can access Google AI Plus, free of charge, featuring increased usage limits, 400GB of storage, alongside bundled discounts on Google AI Pro and YouTube Premium,” Google said in a statement.
Indian college students will be able to access Google AI Plus, free of charge for 12 months. Eligible students will be able to access Gemini Omni, 2x higher usage limits in Gemini, 400 GB of storage and more. For those willing to pay for an ad-free music and video streaming experience, the company is offering a bundle of Google AI Pro and a YouTube Premium subscription at up to a 70% discount.
Google's new student hub will allow users to create study notebooks, flashcards, graphs, images and interactive visualizations.
Google announced the launch of a new interactive Gemini Deep Research feature, which will provide “personalized learning that uses diagnostic quizzes to identify strengths and knowledge gaps.”
With Google Search's enhanced artificial intelligence study tools, students will be able to generate interactive visuals for tricky concepts, organize projects, create custom files, take a practice quiz and learn concepts with the Lens feature.
Teacher-led tools in Google Classroom will enable educators to provide a tailored curriculum for individual students and track their progress in real time.