Google launches new app in India that will pay users to complete random tasks

Google has launched a new application called Task Mate in India . Through the new application, the company will provide small random tasks to users and once the task is complete, the application will pay a certain amount to the user.

The application is available on the Google Play Store for users to install. However, the app is still in beta and new users will only be able to join through the use of referral codes. Google has, in the application’s description, mentioned that the new app is only limited to selected testers at the moment. They have advised users to only install the app if they have the referral code.

Task Mate is an application made by Google which provides access to a variety of simple tasks, posted by businesses around the world. For example, take a photo of a nearby restaurant, answer survey questions about your preferences, or help translate sentences from English to your local language.

The user can participate in tasks that they are interested in, or choose to skip tasks. According to the app description, the given tasks can be completed any time, from anywhere. The tasks will be assigned in accordance with the user’s location. Google will also provide estimated time required to go to a place and complete the given tasks. According to a report by 9to5Google, the tasks will be divided into two parts, Sitting tasks or Field tasks.

Once the task is completed accurately, the user will be paid in their local currency. In the next step the user will need an account with a third party payments processor. Whenever he/she is ready to cash out, they’ll simply have to register their e-wallet or account with Google’s payment partner in their app, then visit the profile page and hit the “cash out" button.

Google also has another application called Rewards, which allows the user to earn money by answering survey questions. However, the currency on that app can only be availed as Google Play balance.

