Home >Technology >News >Google launches new app in India to help people find jobs
FILE PHOTO: A Google logo is shown at one of the company's office complexes in Irvine, California, United States, July 27, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

1 min read . 08:13 PM IST ANI

Tech giant Google has expanded its employment application - Kormo Jobs - to India as it is looking forward for helping millions of Indians to land entry-level jobs.

According to Tech Crunch, the company had launched the employment application in Bangladesh in 2018 and further expanded it to Indonesia.

Google had also made Kormo Jobs available in India under the brand Jobs as a Spot on its payment application - Google Pay, reported Tech Crunch.

The Jobs Spot is being rebranding as Kormo Jobs in India. The company further said that ever since it launched the application through Google Pay, many companies including Zomato and Dunzo have posted more than 2 million jobs.

The application will help users to identify entry-level job opportunities and also to learn new skills and create CVs.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

