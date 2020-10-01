Google launches new flagship Pixel 5: Details here

Google finally launched the Pixel 5 at the Launch Night In event. The company also launched the Pixel 4a 5G and a new Google smart speaker. The Pixel 5 is the new Google flagship for next year. The phone has been launched in two colours Just Black and Sage Green. The phone is priced at $699.

Interestingly, Google has not launched the phone with a flagship Qualcomm chipset. The company has opted for Snapdragon 765, a chipset that also features in OnePlus’ mid-range device Nord. The chipset is paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

Interestingly, Google has not launched the phone with a flagship Qualcomm chipset. The company has opted for Snapdragon 765, a chipset that also features in OnePlus' mid-range device Nord. The chipset is paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

The Pixel 5 gets a 6-inch OLED display with a FullHD+ display. The display comes with a punch hole on the top right corner. The Pixel 5 bezels are relatively slimmer to the Pixel 4a 5G.

In the camera department, the phone gets a 12.2 MP lens as the primary sensor with an aperture of f/1.7 and a 16MP ultra wide lens. The front facing snapper houses a 8MP lens. The primary camera setup is placed in square elevated cut out and comes with a flash.

The company has placed a fingerprint sensor under the camera on the rear panel. The fingerprint sensor is the only biometric authentication method provided by the company.

The phone is powered by a 4000mAh battery unit. The battery does support Qi charging and uses a USB Type C port for wired charging.

Following the tradition, the latest Pixel comes with the Android 11 update out of the box. The company promises three years of OS and security updates with the phone. The Pixel 5 also gets IP68 certification for water and dust protection. Google has skipped the 3.5mm headphone jack on the phone.