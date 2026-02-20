Google launches ‘Photoshoot’ feature in Pomelli to automate high-end ad creation: here's how it works

cess the Google Labs has unveiled a new feature called Photoshoot inside its free marketting platform Pomelli. As the name suggests, Photoshoot is aimed at allowing small and medium sized businesses to turn product images into professional grade studio shots by using the power of Gemini Nano Banana.

“Whether you're selling handmade jewelry, artisanal coffee or promoting a yoga studio, high-quality visuals are essential for building trust with customers. With Photoshoot, you can generate stunning product images for your website and social content.” Google explained in a blogpost

How does Photoshoot work?

Google says the Photoshoot feature uses business context and Nano Banan to generate product shots that can be instantly used across website and social media.

In order to generate a professional grade shot, users can simply upload a picture in Pomelli and select the templates already available on the platform like Studio or lifestyle. The AI then automatically applies the business’s aesthetic to create an on-brand image. Users also have the chance to edit and adjust the final image before downloading it or saving to their ‘Business DNA’ for future campaigns.

Apart from Photoshoot, Google says Pomelli is also receving a new design upgrade along with updated image models for better prompt accuracy. The platform also now allows users to perform specific text-based edits, such as prompting the AI to change a background, or use a style reference image to alter an uploaded photo's aesthetic to match another image.

In order to improve the accuracy of marketting campaigns, Google is also adding two new options inside Pomelli. First, Businesses can now upload specific images to serve as the base for their campaigns. Second, users can now input a product URL, allowing Pomelli to pull the product's images, title, and description directly from the website to generate highly specific promotional content.

How to use Pomelli's new Photoshoot feature? The new feature is available free of charge to users in US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. Interested users can go to http://labs.google/pomelli to access the AI powered feature. However, the marketing tool is not yet available in India.