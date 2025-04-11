Google lays off hundreds in Android, Pixel and Chrome team to ‘operate more effectively’

Google has reportedly laid off hundreds of employees in its platform and devices division, which oversees Android OS, Pixel phones, and the Chrome browser, as reported by The Information.

Aman Gupta
Updated11 Apr 2025, 02:37 PM IST
Google Offers to Tweak Automotive Services, Maps Contracts to Appease German Regulator
Google Offers to Tweak Automotive Services, Maps Contracts to Appease German Regulator

Google has laid of hundreds of employees in its platform and devices dvision which is responsible for Android OS, Pixel phones and Google Chrome browser, according to a report by The Information. Reportedly, the Platforms & Devices division is responsible for everything from Android (Auto, TV, Wear OS, XR), Google Photos, Google One, Chrome browser and Chrome OS. It also includes many hardware products like Pixel, Fitbit and Google Nest.

A Google spokesperson while confirming the layoffs to The Information said, "Since combining the Platforms and Devices teams last year, we’ve focused on becoming more nimble and operating more effectively and this included making some job reductions in addition to the voluntary exit program that we offered in January," 

This division is led Google SVP Rick Osterloh and formed in April 2024 after the tech giant merged its Platforms & Ecosystems and Devices & services division. 

(This is a developing story, come back here for more updates)

