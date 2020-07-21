Google Lens to translate text now available on Jiophone

MUMBAI : Google Lens, the camera-based translation solution from Google is now available on the KaiOS mobile operating system (OS), which is used in Jiophone. The announcement comes a week after Google invested $4.5 billion for a 7.7% stake in Jio Platforms, the wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL).

At Google I/O in 2019, Google introduced camera-based translation to Google Lens to help users understand information found in the real world. With Lens, one can point the camera at text you see and translate it into more than 100 languages. Lens can even speak the words out loud in preferred languages.

Last week, Jio announced its strategic partnership with Google to launch affordable 4G and 5G smartphones. Google and Jio Platforms have entered into a commercial agreement to jointly develop an entry-level affordable smartphones with optimizations to the Android operating system and the Play Store.

"From Assistant, they can click the camera icon to simply point their phone at real-world text (like a product label, street sign, or document, for example,) and have it read back in their preferred language, translated, or defined," said Shriya Raghunathan, Product Manager Google Assistant, and Harsh Kharbanda, Product Manager Google Lens.

Google had previously integrated voice typing on KaiOS, voice-based language selection, and support for Indian languages to help first-time internet users overcome barriers to literacy and interact with technology and their devices more naturally.

It is currently available for English and several Indian languages including Hindi, Bengali, Telugu, Marathi and Tamil, and will soon be available in Kannada and Gujarati. From Assistant, they can click the camera icon to simply point their phone at real-world text (like a product label, street sign, or document, for example,) and have it read back in their preferred language, translated, or defined. Just long press the center button from the home screen to get started with Assistant.

“We brought these Lens capabilities to Google Go (lightweight search app), too, so even those on the most affordable smartphones can access them," said Raghunathan.

Past initiatives by both RIL, through Lyf mobiles and Google through the Android One offering for affordable smartphones were not well-received in the market. However, with multiple technology leaders on board the situation is different now. Further, RIL has been increasingly investing in natural language processing startups like Reverie and Haptik that provide Artificial intelligence based solutions in vernacular languages.

Analysts expect, basis the pricing of Google-Jio’s affordable smartphones, that with effective vernacular language integration on devices, they have the opportunity to convert millions of 2G telecom service users into 4G digital consumers.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via