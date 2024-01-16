Google likely to cut hundreds of jobs in advertising sales unit. Details here

Search giant Google is planning to lay off “several hundred" of employees in its advertising sales unit, Business Insider reported Tuesday citing an internal memo. The tech giant had last week announced that with would be eliminating hundreds of positions in its voice-activated Google Assistant software and a similar number of roles in the Devices and Services team.

Google's chief business officer Philipp Schindler told staff in an internal memo that the plans to cut hundreds of roles from its advertising sales unit as part of a restructuring, adding that the lay-offs were the result of the changes made in the operational procedure of the sales team.

The memo said that the tech giant is planning to automate more of its processes through artificial intelligence (AI) software which can determine how advertisers' money should be spent across products.

"Going forward GCS will be our core channel for scaling growth by dynamically delivering the right treatment to every customer - while LCS will focus on transformational growth for our largest, most sophisticated customers," Business Insider quoted Schindler as saying in the memo.

"While I'm confident we're doing the right thing for our customers, partners, and ultimately for our business, this will be very hard for many, especially across our LCS teams," the memo read.

“Every year we go through a rigorous process to structure our team to provide the best service to our ads customers," a Google spokesperson told BI Business Insider

"We map customers to the right specialist teams and sales channels to meet their service needs. As part of this, a few hundred roles globally are being eliminated and impacted employees will be able to apply for open roles on the team or elsewhere at Google," he added.

Last week, the tech giant announced the elimination of hundreds of positions in its voice-activated Google Assistant software and a similar number of roles in the Devices and Services team.

Among the affected workers were those working on the voice-based Google Assistant and at the augmented reality hardware team. Workers in the company’s central engineering organization were also hit by the cuts, the company said as reported by Bloomberg.

Also Read | Govt set to notify new IT rules on deepfakes for social media: Chandrasekhar

"Throughout second-half of 2023, a number of our teams made changes to become more efficient and work better, and to align their resources to their biggest product priorities. Some teams are continuing to make these kinds of organizational changes, which include some role eliminations globally", Google spokesperson told Reuters in a statement. As of September 2023, Alphabet had 182,381 employees across the world. ​

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!