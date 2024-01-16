Google likely to cut hundreds of jobs in advertising sales unit. Details here
Search giant Google is planning to lay off “several hundred" of employees in its advertising sales unit, Business Insider reported Tuesday citing an internal memo. The tech giant had last week announced that with would be eliminating hundreds of positions in its voice-activated Google Assistant software and a similar number of roles in the Devices and Services team.