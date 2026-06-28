Google limits Meta’s use of its Gemini AI models: Report

Google has reportedly put limits on Meta’s use of its Gemini AI models after the social media company sought more computing capacity than the rival tech group could provide. According to a Financial Times report, Google told Meta around March that it could not meet the full Gemini capacity the company had sought to purchase.

Meta cautions employees against tokenmaxxing The report added that the shortfall disrupted and delayed some of Meta’s internal AI projects. Several other Google clients have also been affected, though to a lesser extent, according to the report. Meta has been particularly impacted due to its exceptionally high demand for Google’s models, the FT said.

Also Read | Asking AI for financial advice? Think twice before creating a detailed prompt

Due to the restrictions, Meta has encouraged staff to be more efficient with AI tokens, the units that measure AI usage, the FT report said.

Even as companies continue to spend billions on chips and data centres, they are still struggling to secure enough computing power to support the growing demand for AI services.

Revenue at Google Cloud grew to $20 billion in the first quarter ended March, but CEO Sundar Pichai said computing power constraints prevented even higher growth and contributed to the cloud unit's backlog nearly doubling quarter on quarter.

Meta Google deal on AI In September 2025, it was reported that Meta was in talks with Google Cloud to leverage its Gemini artificial intelligence models for more effective advertising. According to The Information, Meta was exploring options to fine-tune Google’s Gemini and open-source Gemma models with its own advertising data.

Also Read | Google Gemini will now do real-time speech translation for your meetings