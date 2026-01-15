Google makes Gemini ‘proactive and powerful’ with Personal Intelligence: here's how it works

Google has brought personal intelligence to Gemini to make the AI chatbot more ‘personal, proactive and powerful.’ The feature is currently in beta and is being rolled out in the US, where Gemini will be able to link with Google apps like Gmail and Google Photos to make the experience more unique.

Josh Woodward, VP, Google Labs, in a blog post about the new feature said, “Personal Intelligence securely connects information from apps like Gmail and Google Photos to make Gemini uniquely helpful. If you turn it on, you control exactly which apps to link, and each one supercharges the experience. It connects Gmail, Photos, YouTube and Search in a single tap, and we’ve designed the setup to be simple and secure.”

How does personal intelligence work? Google says Personal Intelligence has two core strengths: reasoning across complex sources and retrieving specific details from emails or pictures to answer user queries. The feature works by combining these skills while operating across text, photos and videos to provide tailored answers.

The tech giant says its new tool is also great for getting tips on books, shows, clothes and travel. Woodward says he was able to plan his upcoming spring break using Gemini, with the AI analysing the family’s interests and past trips in Gmail and Photos to skip tourist traps and suggest an overnight train, along with specific board games they would enjoy playing.

Google says connecting apps with Personal Intelligence is turned off by default, and once enabled, users can turn off the feature at any time. After the feature is enabled, Gemini accesses user data to answer specific requests and do things for them.

“Because this data already lives at Google securely, you don't have to send sensitive data elsewhere to start personalising your experience,” the company says.

Google says Gemini will also try to reference or explain the information it used from connected sources so that users can verify it.

Google shared an example of using Personal Intelligence in its blog post: “We needed new tyres for our 2019 Honda minivan two weeks ago. Standing in line at the shop, I realised I didn't know the tyre size. I asked Gemini. These days any chatbot can find these tyre specs, but Gemini went further. It suggested different options: one for daily driving and another for all-weather conditions, referencing our family road trips to Oklahoma found in Google Photos. It then neatly pulled ratings and prices for each. As I got to the counter, I needed our licence plate. Instead of searching for it or losing my spot in line to walk back to the parking lot, I asked Gemini. It pulled the seven-digit number from a picture in Photos and also helped me identify the van's specific trim by searching Gmail. Just like that, we were set.”