Google makes policy changes to accomodate CCI directives

Google makes policy changes to accomodate CCI directives2 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 08:09 PM IST
- Google’s move comes less than a week after the Supreme Court denied its plea to grant a stay on CCI’s October order, fining the company ₹1337.76 crore for abusing its dominance in the Android market
In deference to the Competition Commission of India’s directives, Google said in a blog on Wednesday that it will make “some key changes" such as allowing handset makers to license individual Google apps for pre-installation on their devices, providing Indian users with the option to choose their default search engine, updating the Android compatibility requirements to introduce changes for partners to build non-compatible or forked variants, and providing a user choice billing to all apps and games starting next month.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×