Google makes switching from iPhone to Android easier with Android 17: Here's how

The move from iOS to Android has been a difficult one for years, but Google is now looking to change that with the new features coming to Android 17. Notably, Google partnered with Apple earlier this year to build a native migration experience for iPhones running iOS 26.3 or later and Android devices running Android 17.

However, with the launch of the new Galaxy Z Fold and Flip lineup on Wednesday, Google announced that it was bringing the migration experience to the latest foldables. Meanwhile, the update has already begun rolling out to certain Pixel devices and will be coming to more Android devices soon.

“Switching to Android just got even easier. With the launch of Samsung’s new Z Series at today’s Galaxy Unpacked, we introduced a new native migration experience built directly into Android 17 that lets you transfer even more data types from an iPhone wirelessly, without downloading a separate app,” Google announced in a blog.

How is Google making transfer from iOS to Android easier? If you currently switch from an iPhone to an Android device, you have two options: either do it wirelessly or use a cable. However, wireless transfers were limited to basic information such as contacts, calendar events, photos and videos.

With the new Android Switch experience, Google is allowing users to transfer data that wasn't available even with wired transfers.

Google says users will now be able to transfer details such as their Google Account, passwords and passkeys, Wi-Fi details, eSIM profiles, call history, downloaded files, home screen layout, apps, device and accessibility settings, notes with attachments, calendar attachments, one-time passwords, encrypted RCS messages and third-party app data (for supported apps). However, support for migrating photo albums is still not available and is said to arrive soon.

The biggest talking point of the update is that users won't even need to install a separate app to carry out the migration from iOS to Android. Google says eligible Android devices will display a QR code immediately after users choose to copy data from an iPhone during the setup of their new device.

You can check out the complete list of data you'll be able to transfer natively via the Android Switch experience below.