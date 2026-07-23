Subscribe

Google makes switching from iPhone to Android easier with Android 17: Here's how

Google is making it easier to switch from iOS to Android with the new Android Switch experience. 

Aman Gupta
Published23 Jul 2026, 02:07 PM IST
Advertisement
Android switch
Android switch(Reddit/Android)
AI Quick Read

The move from iOS to Android has been a difficult one for years, but Google is now looking to change that with the new features coming to Android 17. Notably, Google partnered with Apple earlier this year to build a native migration experience for iPhones running iOS 26.3 or later and Android devices running Android 17.

Advertisement

However, with the launch of the new Galaxy Z Fold and Flip lineup on Wednesday, Google announced that it was bringing the migration experience to the latest foldables. Meanwhile, the update has already begun rolling out to certain Pixel devices and will be coming to more Android devices soon.

“Switching to Android just got even easier. With the launch of Samsung’s new Z Series at today’s Galaxy Unpacked, we introduced a new native migration experience built directly into Android 17 that lets you transfer even more data types from an iPhone wirelessly, without downloading a separate app,” Google announced in a blog.

How is Google making transfer from iOS to Android easier?

If you currently switch from an iPhone to an Android device, you have two options: either do it wirelessly or use a cable. However, wireless transfers were limited to basic information such as contacts, calendar events, photos and videos.

Advertisement

With the new Android Switch experience, Google is allowing users to transfer data that wasn't available even with wired transfers.

Google says users will now be able to transfer details such as their Google Account, passwords and passkeys, Wi-Fi details, eSIM profiles, call history, downloaded files, home screen layout, apps, device and accessibility settings, notes with attachments, calendar attachments, one-time passwords, encrypted RCS messages and third-party app data (for supported apps). However, support for migrating photo albums is still not available and is said to arrive soon.

The biggest talking point of the update is that users won't even need to install a separate app to carry out the migration from iOS to Android. Google says eligible Android devices will display a QR code immediately after users choose to copy data from an iPhone during the setup of their new device.

Advertisement

You can check out the complete list of data you'll be able to transfer natively via the Android Switch experience below.

Data typeClassic wirelessClassic wiredUpgraded Android Switch (Wireless or Wired)
Calendar events
Contacts
Photos and videos
Clock alarms
Device & accessibility settings
Downloaded files
Free apps
Home screen layout
iMessage history
Music files
Notes (text only)
Voice memos
Wallpapers
WhatsApp history
SMS, MMS & RCS messages
Encrypted RCS messages
All files and folders
Calendar attachments
Call history
Google Account
eSIM profile
Notes attachments
Notes labels
Offloaded message attachments
One-time passwords (OTPs)
Passkeys
Passwords
Third-party app data
Wi-Fi credentials
Photo albumsComing soon

About the Author

Aman Gupta

Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial...Read More

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
HomeTechnologyNewsGoogle makes switching from iPhone to Android easier with Android 17: Here's how
Advertisement
Read Next Story