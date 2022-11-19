Google Map gets new features: Search with live view among others

Google has added some new features to Google Maps. The American technology giant showcased the live view feature during its Search On event earlier this year. The latest updates in Maps come with the ability to search the surroundings with a smartphone’s camera. Here are the new features explained that Google added to Maps this festive season:
Search with live view
The “Search with live view" lets users find information about spots around them and find places which are not in the immediate vicinity, using the camera of users’ smartphone. It also states the users in what direction and how distant the place is where they want to proceed. Additionally, it gives key information like how busy a restaurant is, rating of the food joints, and timetables of the eateries.
The search with live view feature will soon be launched in Paris, New York, Los Angeles, Tokyo, San Francisco on Android and iOS devices.
Find charging station for an EV
With the latest update, now users will be able to find charging stations that can charge their electric vehicles faster. Previously, Google Maps used to spot charging stations near you and provide real-time data on charging stations. The technology company has added filters to search electric vehicles charging stations and select the fast charge filter with chargers of capability of 50kWh or higher.
Interestingly, this feature will allow users to add another filter based on their electric vehicle’s plug type. This will filter-out stations which are nearby and compatible with their vehicle. Both these features live on Android and iOS devices in some countries where electronic vehicles are used commonly.
Find wheelchair in the nearby area
Google has extended the features to search for wheelchair accessible places to everywhere in the world. This feature was launched in some specific countries in 2020.
Users can spot a wheelchair icon on the business profile if it has a wheelchair accessible entrance by turning on the ‘Accessible Places’ setting in the Google Maps app. Moreover, users can also look if the spot has accessible restrooms, parking and seating options.
