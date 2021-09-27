Google is withdrawing support for Google Maps, Gmail , YouTube and several other popular apps from millions of older phones using outdated version of Android from Monday. Users will not be able to sign in when they try to use

Smartphones running Android 2.3.7 or lower will no longer be able to use Google's suite of apps. This version of the mobile operating system was launched in December 2010.

“As part of our ongoing efforts to keep our users safe, Google will no longer allow sign-in on Android devices that run Android 2.3.7 or lower starting September 27, 2021. If you sign into your device after September 27, you may get username or password errors when you try to use Google products and services like Gmail, YouTube, and Maps," a company statement read.

The apps that will stop working on such devices include YouTube, Google Play Store, Google Maps, Gmail, Google Calendar and more.

Google has urged users to update to Android 3.0 or above, if their device supports it, to continue using its apps and services. Not being able to update to newer versions of the Android OS will lead to sign in errors when trying to access the apps.

People using Sony Xperia Advance, Lenovo K800, Sony Xperia Go, Vodafone Smart II, Samsung Galaxy S2, Sony Xperia P, LG Spectrum, and Sony Xperia S will be affected by this development.

The apps will also stop working on LG Prada 3.0, HTC Velocity, HTC Evo 4G, Motorola Fire, and Motorola XT532.

Users who cannot update to Android 3.0 or above can try to log into their Google account on their device’s web browser. You can still use some Google services when logged into Google on your device’s web browser.

