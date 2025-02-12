A recent incident highlights risks of trusting Google Maps, as a traveller was led to a pond before avoiding disaster. This and other similar events prompt calls for caution, awareness, and route verification in unfamiliar locations to ensure safe travels.

A new incident involving a Google Maps mishap has surfaced, highlighting the potential dangers of relying solely on navigation technology. A traveller journeying from Buxar to Delhi recently recounted their harrowing experience on social media, detailing how blind faith in the mapping service nearly led to disaster. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Firstly spotted by News18, the incident involved an individual who followed Google Maps’ directions, which led them off the highway and onto an unpaved road. Trusting the guidance, they continued along the route until they reached the edge of a pond, where the navigation system astonishingly instructed them to proceed straight into the water. Fortunately, the traveller realised the peril in time and avoided driving into the pond.

The video shared by the individual quickly gained traction on social media, resonating with many users who reported facing similar issues. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The incident sparked widespread discussions, with numerous comments advising caution when using digital maps. Many emphasised the importance of situational awareness and suggested cross-checking routes, particularly in unfamiliar areas. Several users also noted that had the mishap occurred at night, the consequences could have been far graver.

“Bhai aap google map pe bharosa rakhiye andar rasta hoga aap pani ke andar to jaiye😂😂😂," commented an Instagram user @_jabir_chaudhary.

Another X user pointed out that the driver must have ticked the avoid ferries option, “Bhai pehle ‘Avoid Ferries’ tick karo sab roads sahi se dikenge. Agar sab active rahenge toh shortest route hi dikhayega na. Yaha par tumara fault hai bhai Google Map ki nahi." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This is not the first instance of Google Maps directing users into hazardous situations. In December last year, three friends narrowly escaped a fatal accident near Bareilly when their car plunged 15 feet into the dry bed of the Kalapura Canal. As per the report, Divyanshu, a Kanpur resident, was travelling to a wedding in Pilibhit with two companions when Google Maps led them onto an unsafe canal track near Kalapura village. The vehicle, a Tata Tiago, lost control upon encountering a broken bridge and overturned into the dry canal. Thankfully, the passengers sustained no serious injuries, and local residents, assisted by the police and a JCB machine, retrieved the car.

These incidents serve as a stark reminder that while navigation technology offers convenience, it is not infallible. Experts advise users to remain vigilant, cross-check routes when possible, and exercise caution, especially in unfamiliar or remote areas. By blending technological assistance with human judgement, travellers can mitigate risks and ensure safer journeys.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}