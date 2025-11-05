Google Maps integrates Gemini for hands-free routing, real-world landmark navigation and more

Google Maps is getting a new Gemini-powered update in order to introduce a hands-free, conversational driving experience to users. Google first began adding AI features to Maps last year, but the company is taking it one step further with the new update that brings Gemini to route planning and navigation.

​New features coming to Google Maps: ​Gemini in Navigation: ​With Gemini, Google says it's bringing a hands-free driving experience to Google Maps. This means that users will be able to find places along their route, check for available EV chargers, or share their ETA with friends by just asking the AI assistant.

​In an example shared on its blog, Google says while navigating to a location, users will be able to ask questions like, “Is there a budget-friendly restaurant with vegan options along my route, something within a couple miles? … What's parking like there?” and upon getting the response from Gemini, tell the assistant to go there and alter the route.

​The AI assistant will also be able to answer questions like the popular dishes at the restaurant or even check updates about last night's game without removing their hands from the wheel.

​Gemini will also be able to connect with Calendar and add events automatically. Google says Gemini in navigation is rolling out to all users on iOS and Android in the coming weeks and an update for Android Auto is ‘on the way’.

​Get directions with real-world landmarks: ​Google is finally understanding the pain of navigating based on how far the distance shown on Google Maps could be in comparison to the real-world experience. In order to make it easier for people to navigate the road, Google will now use Gemini to start showing directions with easy-to-spot landmarks along the route like gas stations, restaurants, and famous buildings.

​So the next time Maps tells you to take a right after 500m, it could be altered to “take a right after the Thai Restaurant” or other such landmark. Google says it is able to provide this information about 250 million places by cross-referencing the information with Street View images and curating the most useful visible landmarks.

​Landmark-based navigation is coming for both Android and iOS but only for users in the US.

​Beat the traffic: ​Google Maps will now give users a heads-up about traffic even if they are not actively navigating. Google says Maps will proactively notify users of disruptions on the road ahead such as unexpected closures or heavy traffic jams in order to save them time.

​The feature is only rolling out to Android users in the US.

​Get inside the landmarks with Gemini: ​Google Maps will now give you an inside scoop of the restaurants or other famous places on your way with some help from Gemini. Users will now be able to have a quick conversation with Maps by tapping on the camera in the search bar and holding their phone to identify places like restaurants, cafes, shops, or other famous landmarks in their view.

​The feature works similar to the Gemini Live and Search Live feature it had earlier introduced.

​“When you see pins, tap the mic to ask questions about the place, like you would a friend: “What is this place and why is it popular?“ or “What’s the vibe inside?”” Google said in its blogpost