Google Maps introduces new Covid-19 related features: Details here

Google has announced multiple new features for the Google Maps application . The company has not only introduced some new features that will make it easier to travel around but has also added a new layer of information related to covid-19. The company claims to have added 250 new features since the start of the pandemic. The new features range from live busyness stats for millions of places to the ability to easily see critical health and safety information at a glance.

Google claims that it has managed to help around 10 million people get critical information regarding the disease through the Covid-19 layer that had been introduced in the application.

The company is now rolling out two new improvements in the coming weeks. The updated Covid layer on Android and iOS will soon show more information, including all-time detected cases in an area, along with quick links to Covid resources from local authorities. This new feature will help users travelling from one location to another by providing information about local guidelines, testing sites and restrictions in another city.

Users will be able to see all-time detected Covid-19 cases in an area and links to local, resources right from the new covid layer. For users who use transit, Google Maps can help by providing live crowdedness information. The company has claimed that globally, Android and iOS users of the map will start seeing how crowded the bus, train, or subway line is based on real-time feedback from Google Maps users around the world (wherever data is available).

View Full Image See how crowded a transit line is in real time

Google is also introducing the ability to track the live status of takeout and delivery orders in India, United States, Canada, Germany, Australia and Brazil when the user books or orders via Google Maps on Android and iOS. Now, the user can know when to pick up their food, or when they can expect it to arrive at their doorstep. The platform will also provide expected wait times and delivery fees, and will also help easily reorder favourites right from the Google Maps app.

Once dine-in gets more prevalent, Google claims it will soon be able to quickly see the status of their reservation in 70 countries around the world.

