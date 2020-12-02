Google Maps new community feed feature rolling out globally: Details here

Google Maps launched a new feature to explore nearby areas. The platform will offer recommendations to user’s through a community feed in the Explore tab of Google Maps. The feature is now rolling out globally for everyone on Android and iOS.

Google Maps gets more than 20 million user contributions on a daily basis which includes recommendations about people's favourite spots, updates to business services, fresh reviews and ratings, photos, answers to other people’s questions, updated addresses and more. The new feature organizes this information into a feed which makes it much more accessible.

Also Read: Google Maps introduces new Covid-19 related features

The news feed shows the latest reviews, photos and posts added to Google Maps by local experts, the people that the particular user follows as well as food and drink merchants, and articles from publishers.

Google claims that the community feed on Google Maps makes it easier to discover things to do and places to go.

The user can access the feed at any instant to see what’s happening in their area. If they follow a particular entity on Maps, the feed will be updated by their latest post.

In order to access information about a particular area, the user can either zoom in or zoom out. The user can find helpful information for almost any location in the world, with the help of information shared by locals.

The community feed also tailors the information in accordance with the user’s interests. For example, if you’ve marked an interest in healthy food or Greek cuisine in your Google Maps food and drink preferences, you’ll see more recommendations, photos and business posts for that type of dining.

The new community feed will also provide information about nearby businesses in Google Maps.

The community feed also helps connect businesses with customers. The feed provides information like delivery options, new online services and also inform the safety precautions they’re taking. Google claims that in early testing of the community feed they saw that posts from merchants are seen two times more than before the feed existed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via