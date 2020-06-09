Google Maps new Covid-related features could help avoid crowded areas, trains

Covid-19 has made venturing out of the home a nightmare for many. Right from wearing masks to keeping our distance from other people at all times, it has become a challenging scenario to follow all guidelines. With the Unlock 1.0, these challenges will only get worse considering that more people will be getting out of their house to get to work and for other chores. Google Maps has introduced some interesting new Covid-19 related features on Android and iOS that could very well be our answer to travel during times of coronavirus.