Google Maps has a new feature that will allow users to share their location using Plus Codes.

Plus Code is a digital address and it's derived from latitude and longitude coordinates. It can be generated for any location.

The option to share Plus Codes has been present in the Google Maps application since 2015. However, this update will make it much easier and accessible to share the codes.

Google has also made Plus Codes technology open source for developers to make use of it for various other applications.

"The technology to generate Plus Codes is also open source, which means the technology is easy and free to use, so anyone can see how the technology works and develop their own applications for any use case," David Martin, Director of Program Management, Google Maps, said in a statement on Friday.

To share location using Plus Codes, users will have to tap on the blue dot representing their current location and get a Plus Code for it. They can also long tap on a spot to put a pin on it and get a code for that specific location.

Alongside the Plus Code, the application will also show other options including options to see nearby places, share your location and save your parking. These options have been present since previous options.

Once the app shows the Plus Code on the screen, one will be able to copy it just by tapping on it. Now, one will be able to share it among contacts by pasting it on apps like WhatsApp, Messages and more.

It’s worth noting that these codes will denote a single point on the map and won’t be helpful to share live location.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated