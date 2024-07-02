Tech giant Google is reportedly poised to revolutionize group travel with a new feature for Google Maps, according to a recent patent application. This functionality, aimed at users traveling in multiple cars, could transform how people navigate to shared destinations. As one of the most popular navigation apps globally, Google Maps continues to innovate, helping solo travelers with precise, step-by-step directions. However, the new development indicates a shift towards enhancing the experience for groups as well.

The patent, filed with the US Patent and Trademark Office on June 25 and highlighted by @xleaks7, reveals a feature called “Providing Navigation Instructions to One Device in View of Another Device." This service would allow individuals starting from various locations to travel to a common destination within a similar timeframe.

The navigation system will reportedly leverage users' calendar schedules and messages to ascertain their travel plans. If multiple users are detected, the system can coordinate the journey by sending invitations for multi-car navigation and providing synchronized directions to all parties involved.

Users might also have the option to manually request multi-car navigation while planning trips. The system would display the locations of all travelers on the map, highlight shared routes, and suggest meeting points. Additionally, it could recommend speed adjustments to keep the group together.

Moreover, the navigation service is designed to relay traffic and road condition data to all vehicles in the group, using information from the lead vehicle's journey. Notifications would be sent if any vehicle deviates from the planned route, and suggested stops could be communicated to help others catch up.

This feature is expected to work not only on smartphones but also on devices connected to a car's infotainment system via USB or Bluetooth, making it a versatile tool for coordinated travel.

As Google Maps continues to evolve, this potential new feature underscores the company's commitment to enhancing user experiences and meeting the diverse needs of its global user base.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!