Google Maps' new update in India: Lens, Live View, and Address Descriptors take center stage
Google Maps introduces Lens integration in India, allowing users to easily search for nearby restaurants and cafes using artificial intelligence (AI). The feature will be available on Android devices in 15 Indian cities from January 2024.
Google has introduced a series of noteworthy updates to Google Maps in India as the year wraps up, with the goal of elevating the app's overall user experience and laying the foundation for future improvements. Among the standout additions in this comprehensive update is the integration of Lens, utilizing artificial intelligence (AI) to simplify the process of searching for various items.