Google Maps receives AI-powered new features: EV information, Lens in Maps, Immersive View for places and more
Google Maps unveils innovative AI-driven enhancements including enhanced Street View, AR integrated Lens, and comprehensive search functionalities
Google Maps has recently unveiled a range of innovative AI-driven enhancements. These additions include an enhanced Street View experience, augmented reality (AR) integrated Lens in Maps, comprehensive search functionalities, and more. Here are details on the new features of Google Maps.