Google Maps has recently unveiled a range of innovative AI-driven enhancements. These additions include an enhanced Street View experience, augmented reality (AR) integrated Lens in Maps, comprehensive search functionalities, and more. Here are details on the new features of Google Maps.

Immersive View for places

During this year's I/O event, Google introduced Immersive View for routes. Starting this week, Immersive View for routes is gradually becoming available in Amsterdam, Barcelona, Dublin, Florence, Las Vegas, London, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Paris, San Francisco, San Jose, Seattle, Tokyo, and Venice on both Android and iOS platforms.

Immersive View for places, powered by AI blends thousands of Street View and aerial images, allowing users to preview restaurants or landmarks ahead of your visit. Additionally, developers now have the capability to craft their unique immersive experiences with the recent introduction of Photorealistic 3D Tiles on the Google Maps Platform this week, revealed Google.

Lens in Maps

According to Google, Lens in Maps (formerly known as Search with Live View) combines the power of AI and augmented reality to assist users in adapting to their surroundings, whether they are exploring a new city or local places.

To use this feature, all you need to do is tap the Lens icon in the search bar and raise your phone to access information about nearby ATMs, public transit stations, restaurants, cafes, and stores, stated Google. This week marks the most significant expansion of Lens in Maps, with the feature now available in over 50 additional cities, such as Austin, Las Vegas, Rome, São Paulo, Taipei and more.

Detailed map

Google announced in its blogpost that soon the navigation map will provide a more precise representation of the real world. Along with refreshed map colors, users will notice enhanced depiction of buildings.

Additionally, on highways, users can spot improved lane details to ensure they are well-prepared for turns. These updates will be gradually rolled out in the coming months across 12 countries, including the United States, Canada, France, and Germany.

More EV information

Commencing this week, the California based tech giant is expanding its features for vehicles equipped with Google integration. Electric vehicle (EV) drivers using Android and iOS will now have access to even more informative charging station data, stated Google in its blogpost.

This information will include details on charger compatibility with their specific EV model and the charging speed options, categorized as fast, medium, or slow, to assist in locating the most suitable charging station. Moreover, as roughly 25 percent of charging stations in the United States may be non-operational at any given time, users will also be able to view the last usage status of a charger, helping them avoid unnecessary trips to inactive stations, highlighted Google.

Maps for specific things

Google said in its blog post, “Now, when you search in Maps for specific things like the best place to find “animal latte art" or “pumpkin patch with my dog," you’ll get photo-first results of what you’re looking for. These results are based on the analysis of billions of photos shared by the Google Maps community — all done with AI and advanced image recognition models."

As per the tech giant, with this visual compilation of locations, users can easily find new places that precisely align with their preferences. Simply browse through the search results, select a photo to gather more information, and initiate navigation directly to your chosen spot.

This search feature in Maps will become available in France, Germany, Japan, the U.K., and the U.S. this week, with further expansions into additional countries in the future.

