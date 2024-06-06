Google Maps renames location history, empowers users with timeline: What it means
Google Maps undergoes a privacy-focused overhaul, shifting to store location data on users' devices instead of servers. Renamed ‘Timeline,’ the feature allows users greater control over their data.
Google Maps is undergoing a significant overhaul, as Google recently announced a major shift in how it handles users' location data. In a move aimed at bolstering privacy and security, the tech giant revealed that instead of tracking and storing real-time location data on its servers, the information will now reside solely on users' devices (via Business Today).