Google Maps is undergoing a significant overhaul, as Google recently announced a major shift in how it handles users' location data. In a move aimed at bolstering privacy and security, the tech giant revealed that instead of tracking and storing real-time location data on its servers, the information will now reside solely on users' devices (via Business Today).

Under the leadership of CEO Sundar Pichai, Google has not only revamped the location history feature but also given it a new moniker: Timeline. This revamped feature promises to provide users with a comprehensive record of their whereabouts, including places visited and dining spots frequented.

The shift towards storing data locally on devices is touted as a proactive measure to empower users with greater control over their personal information. Despite Google's assurances regarding the safety of cloud services, this new approach aims to assuage concerns regarding data privacy.

According to reports from 9to5Google, users can expect to receive emails notifying them of the upcoming changes. These emails will emphasize the importance of updating settings promptly to prevent any potential loss of Timeline data.

Furthermore, users will now have the option to enable an auto-delete feature for their location history. Accessing the new Timeline feature is straightforward: users simply need to open the Google Maps app on their mobile devices, click on the profile picture in the top-right corner, and select "Your Timeline." From there, users can specify the duration for which they wish to retain their location data, with options ranging from three months to 36 months.

This enhanced privacy feature is anticipated to roll out to users worldwide in the near future, offering a welcome reprieve for those concerned about their digital footprint.

