Google Maps rolls out new fake review detection tool: How it works
Google Maps has introduced a feature to warn users about businesses with suspected fraudulent reviews. Initially available in the UK, it now alerts US users about fake reviews and unusual ratings, enhancing transparency and encouraging reporting of misleading content.
Google Maps has rolled out a new feature aimed at helping users identify businesses that may be affected by a high number of fraudulent reviews. The feature introduces a warning notification on business profiles suspected of hosting numerous fake reviews, helping users make more informed decisions when evaluating local businesses.