Google Maps has rolled out a new feature aimed at helping users identify businesses that may be affected by a high number of fraudulent reviews. The feature introduces a warning notification on business profiles suspected of hosting numerous fake reviews, helping users make more informed decisions when evaluating local businesses.

Initially launched in the UK, this alert system has now been made available to users in the United States. When Google identifies and removes fake reviews from a business listing, the notification informs users of this action. The warning also signals that the business might display "unusually high or low ratings," alerting potential customers to the possibility of manipulated feedback.

While Google has not disclosed the precise criteria used to flag unusual ratings, the warning system provides users with an extra layer of insight into the authenticity of a business’s reviews. Businesses receiving this alert may also face temporary restrictions on collecting new reviews during an investigation. In some cases, Google may choose to temporarily remove existing ratings and reviews until their authenticity is verified.

The feature is part of Google’s broader effort to enhance transparency on its platform, ensuring that users have access to reliable information. To further improve user experience, Google encourages people to report reviews they suspect to be fake.

How to Report Suspicious Reviews

The process of reporting potentially fraudulent reviews is designed to be simple:

Open Google Maps and find the business profile in question.

Tap the three dots in the top-right corner of the profile.

Choose "Report" from the menu.

Select a reason, such as "Fake or misleading content."

Provide any additional information to help clarify the issue.

Submit the report for review by Google.

It is essential for users to avoid filing false reports, as this could undermine the credibility of legitimate feedback. By reporting misleading reviews, users contribute to maintaining the accuracy of business information on the platform.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!