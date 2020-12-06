Google Maps to enable users to upload Street View images using smartphone

Google Maps has recently introduced a lot of new changes to its application, including a new layer of covid-19 information for its users. Now, the company is planning to enable users to create Street View videos on a smartphone using the Street View application.

With the help of the software prowess of the Street View application, Google Maps users will be able to record a series of connected images as they move down a street or path. These images will be captured using ARCore, the same augmented reality technology the tech giant has used to produce experiences like 'Live View'.

Once the images are recorded successfully and subsequently published via the Street View app, Google will automatically rotate, position and create a series of connected photos.

"We then place those connected images in the right place on Google Maps, so your new Street View can be found in the exact location where it was taken for others to see and explore," explained a blog post form Google.

"Before this feature, you would typically need special 360-degree cameras to capture and publish Street View imagery," it added.

The company claims that these pictures will help make Google Maps more accurate and up-to-date for everyone. The blog stated, “Now that anyone can create their own connected Street View photos, we can bring better maps to more people around the world, capturing places that aren’t on Google Maps or that have seen rapid change. All you need is a smartphone—no fancy equipment required."

