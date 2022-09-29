Google Maps to roll out Live View soon: All details

The Vibe builds on an already available Google Search feature called ‘around me’. It aims to show users what is popular around them, such as a popular restaurant or place with real-time data.
Google, an American technology giant, is planning to make Maps and Search more immersive. In a recent Google event on Wednesday, Google has revealed its plan to help users discover the world around them in a more immersive way. These new features will include neighbourhood ‘vibe check’ and ‘visual forward’ in search results.
The Vibe builds on an already available Google Search feature called ‘around me’. It aims to show users what is popular around them, such as a popular restaurant or place with real-time data. This data will also include photos and reviews for popular places in a neighbourhood so that users can get a feel of the place before they decide to check it out.
The search engine is also rolling out ‘visual forward’ in search results. As the name suggests, it would allow users to get a visual feel of a search term, more so in the case of travel destinations and holiday spots. As part of this feature, Google will show tiles made of photographs, similar to photo stories on Instagram and Snapchat. If any user searches for any travel destinations, then the browser will also show them related links, travel sites and guides with images.
The new features are coming to users in the next few months, when users in some place will get access to the enhanced search experience.
Then there is the new Immersive View feature in Google Maps. It was first unveiled at Google I/O. The new feature will give users a 3D aerial view of the searched area. Google’s Immersive View will also let users check weather, traffic and even individual buildings.
Moreover, the immersive feature will also improve the Live View tool in the Google Maps app. At the moment, the Live view uses augmented reality to overlay information like walking directions on top to show directions. Now with the new Immersive feature, users will be able to find things like ATMs or restaurants on their phone’s screen and get access to an easier navigation interface.
As per Google, the Immersive View will be launched in Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Tokyo in coming months.
