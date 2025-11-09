Google Maps update brings Gemini integration in India: 6 Big ways it’s changing navigation

Google India has announced a major update to Google Maps, introducing Gemini integration and features designed to make travel smarter and more localised. The update, revealed in a post on Saturday, brings AI-powered voice assistance, real-time traffic alerts, and enhanced road safety tools to millions of users across India.

Here are six big changes coming to Google Maps in India Gemini brings hands-free exploration With this update, users can now say “Ok Google” and explore completely hands-free. Gemini, Google’s AI assistant, can help users find nearby spots, ask questions, or share their live location on the go — all through voice commands.

Smarter local insights before you travel Before heading out, users can now access AI-powered “smart tips” about places, including key highlights, local insights, and recommendations. Instead of scrolling through endless reviews, travellers can simply ask Gemini for real-time information, such as parking availability or a restaurant’s most popular dishes.

Custom navigation for two-wheelers Understanding India’s unique transport culture, Google Maps now allows users to personalise their navigation experience. Riders can pick custom navigation icons for their two-wheelers — from scooters to motorbikes — adding a touch of fun and individuality to their trips.

Stay updated on traffic even when offline A standout addition is real-time alerts on traffic jams and roadblocks, which can now appear even when the app is not actively in use. This feature is designed to help users stay a step ahead of congestion, ensuring smoother commutes across India’s busiest roads.

Also Read | Jio expands free Google AI Pro offer to all age groups: How to claim it

Enhanced road safety with AI alerts Google Maps will now issue prior warnings for accident-prone zones, helping drivers plan safer routes. The feature builds on Google’s broader push towards road safety, using AI and local data to identify high-risk stretches. Google has teamed up with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to enhance travel information across the country. Through this partnership, Google Maps will now display verified, real-time updates on road closures, maintenance work, and diversions directly sourced from NHAI.

Google Maps will now issue prior warnings for accident-prone zones, helping drivers plan safer routes.

In addition, users will be able to view details about wayside amenities along highways — including public restrooms, fuel stations, and eateries — helping travellers plan safer and more convenient journeys.