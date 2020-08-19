Google Maps will get more colourful, accurate with upcoming update

Google Maps has high-definition satellite imagery for over 98 percent of the world’s population. With a new color-mapping algorithmic technique, they plan to turn this imagery into a more comprehensive, vibrant map of an area at global scale. With the new update, the maps will show natural features like arid beaches, deserts, blue lakes, rivers, oceans and ravines, all in different colours. The company claims that the user can know at a glance how lush and green a place is with vegetation, and even see if there are snow caps on the peaks of mountaintops.