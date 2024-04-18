As electric vehicle (EV) ownership continues to surge, Google Maps and Search are stepping up to provide assistance to EV drivers. With the rollout of new features, finding and accessing charging stations will become convenient, claims the California based tech giant.

One of the upcoming updates for Google Maps involves AI-powered summaries that offer descriptions of a charger's specific location. Drawing from the wealth of user reviews available, these summaries will guide drivers with precise directions, such as navigating through multilevel parking lots. For instance, drivers may receive instructions like "Enter the underground parking lot and follow the signs toward the exit. Just before exiting, turn right."

This enhancement is made possible by the millions of reviews posted daily on Google Maps, contributing to accurate and up-to-date information about charging stations. Reviews about chargers will now prompt users for additional details about their experience, including the type of plug used and the wait time.

In another development, Google is working on displaying nearby chargers directly on in-car maps, complete with real-time port availability and charging speed information. This update will be rolled out globally, initially targeting vehicles equipped with Google's built-in systems.

Moreover, Google Maps will now suggest the best charging locations for multi-stop trips. Whether planning a summer road trip or visiting multiple national parks, drivers will receive tailored recommendations based on their battery's charge level.

To ensure convenience during overnight stays, Google has introduced an EV filter on google.com/travel. This feature allows users to find hotels via Search that offer onsite EV charging facilities, eliminating the hassle of searching for charging stations after a long day of driving.

With these enhancements, Google Maps and Search aim to provide comprehensive support to EV owners, whether they are planning a road trip or seeking a quick charge on the go.

