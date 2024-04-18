Google Maps will soon locate nearest EV charging stations for you: Here's how it works
Google Maps and Search are enhancing support for EV owners with AI-powered summaries for precise charger location guidance, real-time port availability in-car maps, tailored multi-stop trip suggestions, and an EV filter for finding hotels with onsite charging facilities.
As electric vehicle (EV) ownership continues to surge, Google Maps and Search are stepping up to provide assistance to EV drivers. With the rollout of new features, finding and accessing charging stations will become convenient, claims the California based tech giant.
