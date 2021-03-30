Google Maps has revealed that soon they will be introducing over 100 AI-powered improvements to Maps to provide accurate, up-to-date information. Among other updates, Google will also be introducing a new feature where the software will direct drivers to more eco-friendly routes.

These eco-friendly routes will be directions that will produce the lowest amount of carbon emissions. The Maps software will take into account factors such as traffic and slopes.

Google has claimed that the new feature will be rolling out to the United States this year and will eventually be released to other countries in order to mitigate the threat of climate change.

Once rolled-out, Google claims the eco-friendly route will be the default. Maps will default to the route with the lowest carbon footprint when it has approximately the same estimated time of arrival (ETA) as the fastest route. In cases where the eco-friendly route could significantly increase ETA, the application will let you compare the relative CO2 impact between routes so you can choose. If the user always wants the fastest route, they can adjust that in Settings.

From Amsterdam to Jakarta, cities around the world have established low emission zones — areas that restrict polluting vehicles like certain diesel cars or cars with specific emissions stickers — to help keep the air clean.

In order to support these efforts, Google Maps is working on alerts to help drivers better understand when they’ll be navigating through one of these zones. The driver can quickly know if their vehicle is allowed in the area, choose an alternative mode of transportation, or take another route. Low emission zone alerts launch this June in Germany, the Netherlands, France, Spain, and the UK on Android and iOS, with more countries coming soon.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via