Google may have to add 'choice screens' on Chrome and Android in the UK to promote search engine competition

The UK's competition watchdog is proposing measures to require Google to offer British users a choice between rival search engines, including choice screens on Chrome and Android. This aims to curb Google's dominance and may lead to a strategic market status designation by October 13.

Written By Govind Choudhary
Updated24 Jun 2025, 07:07 PM IST
Google could soon be required to offer British users a clear choice between rival search engines under sweeping new proposals from the UK's competition watchdog, aimed at curbing the tech giant’s dominance in the digital economy.
The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) announced on Tuesday that it is considering a set of “priority measures” designed to promote fairer competition in online search. Central to these proposals is a mandate that would compel Google to implement “choice screens” on key platforms such as the Chrome browser and Android operating system.

These screens would allow users to more easily choose and switch between different search providers, including emerging AI-powered tools, according to the CMA. The plan forms part of a broader move to potentially designate Google with a “strategic market status” (SMS) under the UK’s new pro-competition digital regulatory regime.

An SMS designation would enable the regulator to impose targeted obligations on Google, focusing on specific areas of its operations deemed to undermine fair competition. The CMA said a final decision on whether to apply this status will be made by 13 October.

Also Read | Use a policy pincer to foster competition in digital markets

“This step could have significant implications for both businesses and consumers in the UK,” Google responded in a statement. However, Oliver Bethell, Google’s Senior Director of Competition, emphasised that the SMS label does not imply wrongdoing. “The CMA has recognised that strategic market status doesn’t mean anti-competitive conduct has occurred, yet the measures outlined raise important questions for critical areas of our UK business,” he said.

Should the SMS designation be confirmed, the regulator has outlined three additional measures. These include ensuring Google's search results are ranked and presented in a fair and unbiased manner, along with creating a robust mechanism for businesses to challenge potentially unfair treatment.

Another proposal seeks to offer greater transparency and control for publishers over how their content is used in AI-generated search summaries. The CMA highlighted concerns about how Google’s integration of artificial intelligence may affect the visibility and value of original content.

(With inputs from AP)

