Google may announce Android 14 in May this year. According to a report by GSMArena, the tech company will set stricter measures when it comes to outdated apps being installed on new devices, suggests a newly listed code.

Android 14, as per the report, will not allow even sideloading apps that target older versions of the OS. At present, Google doesn't allow newly listed apps on Google Play to target Android versions older than 12. However, they can still sideload older software.

Google Play also allows you to install older apps, which you have already installed in the past. As previously pointed out by GSM Arena, all that is about to change with Android 14.

Sideloading apps will require above-average technical skills using the command shell and a new flag to allow installation. This way, users won't be able to accidentally install un-secure apps on their phones.

In another news, Google is reportedly working on its own location tag. According to a developer and reliable leaker Kuba Wojciechowski, the tech giant is working on a smart tracker similar to Apple's AirTag. The device is currently codenamed ‘grogu’ - likely inspired by Star Wars’ baby Yoda character.

‘I have recently found references that show that Google's working on support for locator tags in Fast Pair,’ he writes on Twitter. According to him, Google Nest Team is working on the device. He adds that the device will come with a speaker just like the Apple AirTag.

Google’s location tag is likely to be offered in different colours, but the tipster could not provide any specifics at the moment. Although, he states that Google is currently working with multiple chipset manufacturers to bring support for the new Fast Pair-based technology to their products to enable OEMs to develop their own trackers without much hassle.

(With agency inputs)