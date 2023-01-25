Google may phase out legacy apps with Android 14: Report2 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 02:16 PM IST
- Android 14, as per the report, will not allow sideloading apps that target older versions of the OS.
Google may announce Android 14 in May this year. According to a report by GSMArena, the tech company will set stricter measures when it comes to outdated apps being installed on new devices, suggests a newly listed code.
