Google may show advertising apps in Play Store search: Report

In another news, cybersecurity service provider MalwareBytes has released a list of Google Play Store apps that are infected with viruses. In a blog post, the company writes that a family of malicious apps from developer Mobile apps Group are listed on Google Play and infected with Android/Trojan.HiddenAds.BTGTHB. List of the app includes Bluetooth Auto Connect, Bluetooth App Sender, Driver: Bluetooth, USB, Wi-Fi and Mobile Transfer: smart switch. These four apps hide malware behavior for some time and eventually start opening phishing sites in Chrome. Together these apps have amassed more than one million downloads. It says that older versions of these apps have already been detected in the past as different variants of Android/Trojan.HiddenAds.