Google Meet down in India: Top alternatives you can consider for your important meetings

Google Meet is currently facing outages in India, leading to users being forced to switch to alternatives for their important meetings. If you are one of those people who are looking for Google Meet alernative, we have the perfect options you can look at.

Top alternatives to Google Meet: 1) Microsoft Teams: If you are in a corporate environment that's already using some Microsoft apps, then Teams is the ideal choice for you. The app integrates seamlessly with Word, PowewerPoint, and Outlook in order to provide users with a comprehensive and personalized experience.

Teams also supports file sharing directly in the chats, real-time document sharing along with many robust security features.

For the free users, the company offers unlimited chat and meetings for up to 60 minutes which should make do for most users.

2) Zoom: Zoom is among the most popular Google Meet alternative with the app coming with a very user-friendly and stable connection environment. It also supports 40 minutes of free video calls with up to 100 participants for the free tier and if you need additional time, you'll need to buy a subscription.

The app also supports breaksouts for smaller sessions within the meeting along with the ability to record meetings locally.

3) Zoho Meeting: If you are looking for a "Made in India" app that can replace Google Meet for you, Zoho Meetings is the ideal candidate. The platform is completely browser based meaning you don't need to download a separate app and there is also support for end-to-end encryption to protect the privacy of your meetings.