Google Meet rolls out AI-powered ‘Take notes for me’ feature. Here's how to use

Google Meet's new Gemini AI feature, 'take notes for me,' captures and shares meeting notes automatically. The feature is rolling out to select Google Workspace users starting today.

Google Meet is getting a Gemini AI-powered feature called ‘take notes for me’ to take notes right from the video call. The new update was first announced by the tech giant in September last and is now rolling out select Google Workspace users from today. 

What is Take notes for me? 

Take notes for me is an AI powered feature that automatically captures meeting notes and provides an easy way to share it with the other participants in the meeting. The recorded notes are saved automatically to the meeting owner's Google Drive and shared with all the people on the calendar invite within the organization. Additionally, latecomers can utilize the 'summary so far' feature to acquaint themselves with the meeting's progress without interrupting the ongoing discussion.

While elaborating on the feature in a blogpost, Google wrote, “It can be challenging to stay on top of and engaged with meeting discussions while also trying to keep a record of the meeting and subsequent follow-ups. This is where “take notes for me" can help."

"This will help you be more present and engaged during your meetings, while still ensuring important information is captured for record-keeping and follow-up. If users also turn on meeting recordings and transcripts, those will be linked within the notes document." the company added 

How to use Take Notes with me feature on Google Meet? 

1) Create or join a meeting 

2) Navigate to top right corner of the screen and click on Take notes with Gemini

3) Everyone in the meeting will be informed that Gemini is taking notes

4) Review your notes after meeting

 

 

Published: 28 Aug 2024, 12:18 PM IST
