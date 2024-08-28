Google Meet rolls out AI-powered ‘Take notes for me’ feature. Here's how to use
Google Meet's new Gemini AI feature, 'take notes for me,' captures and shares meeting notes automatically. The feature is rolling out to select Google Workspace users starting today.
Google Meet is getting a Gemini AI-powered feature called ‘take notes for me’ to take notes right from the video call. The new update was first announced by the tech giant in September last and is now rolling out select Google Workspace users from today.
