Google Meet gets a new updated feature: All details

The technology giant updated its blog post to announce that the new update that started rolling out last month would offer Meet users other features like scheduling and joining meetings, virtual backgrounds, in-meeting chat and more, apart from the existing video calling features.
Google announces a new update for its unified video calling platform-Google Meet. The browsing giant recently confirmed adding all Google Duo features to Meet as Google plans to merge two video calling services into a single platform.
The technology giant updated its blog post to announce that the new update that started rolling out last month would offer Meet users other features like scheduling and joining meetings, virtual backgrounds, in-meeting chat and more, apart from the existing video calling features.
Additionally, Google also announced that Google Meet is also getting the live sharing feature which would allow participants to spend their breaks in a fun and interactive way.
According to the blog post, Google Meet is getting new features that will allow users to start an instant video call with their friends or connect their classmates at a recurring scheduled time.
Users can also change their background or apply visual effects before joining a meeting. Moreover, users will be allowed to use in meeting chat and captions during the meeting that will offer more ways to participate. Besides these features, Google Meet is also getting the live sharing feature which allows all meeting participants to interact with content that has been shared.
Interestingly, the new feature will also allow users to co-watch YouTube videos, curate a playlist on Spotify and take turns while playing games like Kahoot, Heads Up!, UNO Mobile and more. This blog also mentioned that this feature can be helpful during an ice-breaker session where all participants can join in on the action.
The technology giant confirms in the blog post that it will continue to invest in bringing more features to the video calling platform of Google to help people interact, connect, collaborate and share experiences on any device, at home, school and work.
Google recommended users to keep their app updated to the latest version for a smoother transition. Furthermore, the technology giant also said that users have started to see their app name and icon being updated on Google Meet and this upgrade will take place throughout the month in all tablet and mobile devices.
