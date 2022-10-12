Technology giant Google has introduced a host of new features for Google Workspace. One of the major features is meeting auto transcription coming to Google Meet. Meeting transcripts automatically capture the meeting discussion, making it easier to follow up afterward or serve as a record. At present, users have to depend on third-party apps to transcribe Google Meet. Google is now making this feature built-in. The transcribed file is saved in the hosts “Meet Recordings" folder in Google Drive , similar to meeting recordings, it says. Initially, the feature will be supported in English only.

As announced by Google, for meetings with fewer than or equal to 200 invitees, the meeting host, co-hosts, or the transcript initiator will receive a link to the transcription document via email after the meeting ends. The transcript will automatically be attached to the associated calendar invite for the meeting. While for meetings with more than 200 attendees, the transcription will only be shared with the meeting organizers, host, and co-hosts, and individual users who initiated a transcription.

Participants will see a notification prior to the meeting informing them that the meeting transcripts are active. The feature will be on by default. There is no admin control for Google Workspace Business Standard customers.

Another feature coming to Google Meet is the companion mode that allows users to raise a hand, create polls and more from a laptop. Google says that “this mode will give in-room attendees the ability to fully participate by raising their hand, chatting, or asking questions from their phone while leveraging the in-room audio and video." The company is also bringing automatic framing in Meet. with this feature, participants in the video tile will have a choice to frame themselves prior to the meeting. In addition, Google Meet users will now be able to join or start a meeting directly from Jamboard on the web to kickstart collaboration. This will make it easier for users to seamlessly present jam and start collaborating. It is available on the web.