Google Meet gets automatic transcription feature: What it does?2 min read . Updated: 12 Oct 2022, 10:37 AM IST
Technology giant Google has introduced a host of new features for Google Workspace. One of the major features is meeting auto transcription coming to Google Meet. Meeting transcripts automatically capture the meeting discussion, making it easier to follow up afterward or serve as a record. At present, users have to depend on third-party apps to transcribe Google Meet. Google is now making this feature built-in. The transcribed file is saved in the hosts “Meet Recordings" folder in Google Drive, similar to meeting recordings, it says. Initially, the feature will be supported in English only.